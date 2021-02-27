Cernak (lower body) is expected to play Saturday against Dallas, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Cernak exited Thursday's win over Carolina with a lower-body injury, but he'll slot into his usual spot on Tampa Bay's second pairing Saturday. He's tallied four assists in 16 games this season.
