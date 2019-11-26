Cernak has been suspended two games for elbowing Rasmus Dahlin during Monday's win over Buffalo.

Cernak wasn't called for a penalty on the play, but his elbow got up high on Dahlin, who suffered a concussion from the blow. He'll sit out Wednesday and Friday against the Blues and Capitals, respectively, before being eligible to return Saturday versus Carolina. Jan Rutta is expected to enter the lineup in his stead, although Braydon Coburn could return to the blue line after working with the forward corps lately.