Lightning's Erik Cernak: Hearing set for Tuesday
Cernak will have a hearing Tuesday after elbowing Rasmus Dahlin's (concussion) head during Monday's win over the Sabres.
Cernak crushed Dahlin with an elbow that went uncalled but resulted in Dahlin leaving the game and being diagnosed with a concussion. A suspension seems likely at this point. If that's the case, expect Jan Rutta or Braydon Coburn to replace him on the blue line.
