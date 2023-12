Cernak has 14 hits and 12 blocked shots in his last four games.

Cernak isn't a scorer -- his best scoring season came in 2020-21 when he delivered 18 points in 46 games. But that was the season he delivered his lowest hit and block totals (98 and 46, respectively). This season, Cernak has just five assists in 35 games, but he has delivered 79 hits and 59 blocked shots. Any fantasy value he has is restricted to specialty leagues.