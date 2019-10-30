Lightning's Erik Cernak: In 10-game drought
Cernak has gone 10 games without a point.
Technically, he's not really an offensive player, but his all-round performance as a rookie last season made Cernak a darling of fans and team brass alike. He could see an uptick in offensive ice time if Victor Hedman's injury keeps him down long.
