Play

Cernak (lower body) will play Tuesday against Toronto, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak exited Saturday's loss to Arizona with a lower-body issue, but his injury clearly ended up not being overly serious. The 22-year-old Slovakian, who's picked up 11 points in 59 games this campaign, will skate on Tampa Bay's top pairing Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories