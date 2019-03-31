Cernak had to go to the locker room after fighting Washington's Tom Wilson on Saturday.

Cernak bit off a bit more than he could chew in challenging Washington's resident tough guy as he attempted to get a trailing Tampa Bay team fired up in the third period. With the Lightning losing Victor Hedman to an upper-body injury earlier in the contest, they're quite thin on defense at the moment. If Cernak doesn't come back to this one, his next chance to return will arrive Monday in Ottawa.