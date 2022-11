Cernak (undisclosed) left during the third period of Friday's loss to Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Cernak posted a minus-1 rating with four hits through 19:25 of ice time before leaving Friday's tilt. The 25-year-old blueliner was seen walking with a limp after the game and there wasn't much of an update on his status. The Lightning will be back in action Sunday against the Capitals.