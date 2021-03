Head coach Jon Cooper is "hopeful" that Cernak (upper body) will be ready for Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak exited in the second period of Sunday's game against the Blackhawks after taking a hit to the head from Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy, who was ejected as a result. The fact that Cernak has a chance to play Tuesday signals that the 23-year-old isn't in concussion protocol.