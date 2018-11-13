Cernak was called up from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

A brawny prospect listed at 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, Cernak was promoted as an insurance option in case Anton Stralman (upper body) sits out Tuesday. Cernak was the points leader among defensemen for the Crunch prior to his call-up, with two goals and five goals comprising his total through nine contests.

