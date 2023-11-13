Cernak (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Blues, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

According to reports, Cernak is expected to practice at Tuesday's game-day skate. Fantasy managers probably should expect the blueliner to be hit with a game-time decision label Tuesday. Considering the 26-year-old Slovak has never reached the 20-point mark in his six-year NHL career, he probably shouldn't be expected to suddenly start producing in the offensive end once given the all-clear.