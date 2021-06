Cernak (undisclosed) will not be in Monday's Game 5 lineup against the Islanders, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Cernak was with the team for warmups before the game but will be replaced in the lineup by Luke Schenn. The 24-year-old blueliner has eight assists and a plus-7 rating in 15 postseason games. He'll be considered questionable for Game 6 on Wednesday until another update is available.