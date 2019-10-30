Cernak (lower body) wasn't present for warmups and won't play Wednesday against the Devils, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

The Lightning will be missing their entire top blue-line pairing since Victor Hedman (lower body) is on IR. Cernak is mainly a defensive asset with zero points over the last 10 games, but he surprised last year with 10 points over the final 21 outings, including playoffs. Recently recalled defensemen Jan Rutta and Luke Schenn will both slot into the lineup.