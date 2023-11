Cernak, who left Saturday's game in the second period and didn't return, is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Cernak had a minus-1 rating in 9:57 of ice time before exiting the contest. He has three assists in 15 outings in 2023-24. If Cernak's not available for Tuesday's game versus St. Louis, then Philippe Myers might draw into the lineup.