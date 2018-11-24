Cernak picked up two assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

It's the first multi-point performance of the 21-year-old's brief NHL career, and Cernak now has three points (all assists) in six games since being called up from AHL Syracuse. He's proving to be even more useful in fantasy formats that utilize secondary categories -- Cernak has 22 hits, seven blocked shots, seven shots on goal, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating. Don't be surprised if he sticks around in Tampa even after Anton Stralman (upper body) gets healthy.