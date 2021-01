Cernak (undisclosed) is on the ice for Friday's practice, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak missed the first four days of camp while quarantining, but he should still have enough time to get up to speed ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the Blackhawks. The 23-year-old blueliner registered 12 points, 125 shots on goal and 59 PIM in 67 games last campaign.