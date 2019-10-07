Cernak is playing big minutes paired with Ryan McDonagh on the Lightning's top shutdown pairing.

He's played more than 21:30 in two of the Bolts' first three games and has a goal to show for it. Cernak won't get power-play time, so any special teams points he'll get might be the shorthanded kind. He's a solid 25-point guy who'll be a fabulous friend to his goalie, but limited in fantasy value.