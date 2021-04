Cernak scored a goal on two shots and had one hit Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Predators.

Cernak's shot from the high slot in the second period banked in off Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis, giving the Lightning a 2-0 lead. It was Cernak's second goal of the year and first since March 9. The 23-year-old has produced 11 points and a plus-14 rating in 31 games this season.