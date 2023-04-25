Cernak (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Game 5 against Toronto on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Cernak will miss his fourth consecutive contest after getting injured in Tampa Bay's playoff opener April 18. As a result of his absence, Zach Bogosian will likely remain in the lineup.
