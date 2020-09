Cernak posted an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders in Game 3.

Cernak's shot attempt was tipped in by Tyler Johnson in the third period for the Lightning's third goal. The assist was Cernak's third in 16 playoff outings, all of which have come in the last nine games. The blueliner has added 38 blocked shots and 37 hits in the postseason in a mostly defensive role.