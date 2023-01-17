Cernak picked up an assist in Monday's clash with Seattle.
Cernak remains stuck in a 14-game goal drought during which he garnered four assists, 15 shots and 35 hits. Considering the blueliner recorded just one goal in 55 games last season, fantasy players probably shouldn't expect him to offer much in the way of scoring moving forward. As such, Cernak figures to remain a mid-range fantasy target at best, except perhaps in formats that value hits.
