Cernak (upper body) is considered day-to-day and will not suit up Saturday against the Islanders.

Cernak appeared to suffer an injury late in Friday's win over Florida and he'll miss at least one game as a result. The 25-year-old blueliner is averaging 20:35 of ice time with 14 hits through five games but he's failed to record a point. The Lightning's next game is in Los Angeles on Tuesday.