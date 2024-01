Cernak (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Sabres.

Cernak will miss a third game after suffering an injury last week against New Jersey. Emil Martinsen Lileberg and Max Crozier will round out Tampa's third pairing with Cernak unavailable. The 26-year-old blueliner has five assists, 90 hits and 63 blocked shots in 39 games this season. It remains to be seen if Cernak will be ready to go Sunday versus Detroit.