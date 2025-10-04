Cernak (undisclosed) is set to miss Saturday's preseason game against Florida, per Lightning radio announcer Dave Mishkin.

Cernak had three goals, 21 points, 50 PIM, 157 hits and 99 blocks across 76 regular-season appearances with Tampa Bay last year. If he's not available for the Lightning's regular-season opener versus Ottawa on Thursday, then that would significantly increase the chances of Max Crozier being in the lineup.