Cernak (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Coyotes, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak logged just 16:32 of ice time in Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, though there was no previous indication he was injured. The 25-year-old's absence likely allows Nick Perbix to draw back into the lineup. Cernak should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights.