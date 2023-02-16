Cernak (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Coyotes, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Cernak logged just 16:32 of ice time in Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, though there was no previous indication he was injured. The 25-year-old's absence likely allows Nick Perbix to draw back into the lineup. Cernak should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights.
