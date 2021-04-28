Cernak scored a goal, dished an assist, logged four hits and added a fighting major in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Cernak pulled off the Gordie Howe hat trick Tuesday. He opened the scoring 28 seconds into the game. In the second period, Cernak scrapped with Connor Murphy after the former's hit left Blackhawks blueliner Adam Boqvist with a broken wrist. Cernak then had an assist on Alex Killorn's tally in the final minute of the contest. The productive outing put Cernak at 15 points, 71 shots on net, 81 hits, 41 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-9 rating in 39 outings.