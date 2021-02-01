Cernak (upper body) skated with the team during Monday's morning practice, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Cernak could return for Monday's home matchup against the Predators, but he'll likely need to be evaluated after practice. The 23-year-old provides little offensive upside for fantasy managers. However, he's a strong stay-at-home defender who can handle big minutes on the blue line.
