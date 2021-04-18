Cernak scored a goal on five shots and dished out four hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Florida.

Cernak potted his third goal of the season with 45 seconds left in the second period, faking a slapper above the right circle before moving in closer and beating Sergei Bobrovsky with a wrister from the dot. The goal, Cernak's second in the last four games, brought the Lighting to within 4-2. The 23-year-old has provided another sound all-around season for Tampa Bay, producing 13 points and 25 PIM with a plus-13 rating in 34 games.