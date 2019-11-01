Lightning's Erik Cernak: Playing Friday
Cernak (lower body) is back in action for Friday's game against the Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning radio analyst Caley Chelios reports.
Cernak was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup due to a lower-body issue, but his absence won't last beyond one game. While the blueliner will pair with Ryan McDonagh on Friday, Cernak's fantasy upside remains low considering he owns just one point through 11 games this season and he's not part of his team's power play.
