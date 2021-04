Cernak recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.

Cernak helped out on a Yanni Gourde goal in the third period. The 23-year-old Cernak has a goal and an assist in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The Slovak is up to 12 points in 32 outings this season -- it took him 67 contests to reach that mark last year. He's added 59 shots on net, 61 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating in 2020-21 as a decent two-way defenseman.