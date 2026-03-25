Cernak scored the go-ahead goal Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Minnesota.

Cernak broke a tight game open with 2:53 remaining in the third period. Filip Gustavsson couldn't control a shoot in as it careened off the boards, and it trickled through his legs at the left post. He was right there to knock it in at the top of the crease. It's Cernak's second goal of the season; he has 10 points, 92 hits, 81 blocks and 39 shots in 49 games.