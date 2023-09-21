Cernak (concussion) was on the ice for Thursday's practice to begin Lightning training camp, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Cernak was sidelined by a concussion in the first round of the playoffs, missing the final five games of the Lightning's six-game series loss. The 26-year-old defenseman is no stranger to injuries, but it appears he's healthy to begin training camp. He had 16 points, 209 hits, 100 blocked shots and 87 shots on goal in a career-high 70 games last season, playing in a top-four role as a defensive specialist.