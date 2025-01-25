Cernak (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against Detroit, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

During Saturday's media availability, coach Jon Cooper said that Cernak is "probable" to return from a four-game absence. The 27-year-old Cernak has 10 assists, 33 shots on goal, 53 blocked shots and 92 hits across 41 appearances this season. Max Crozier will probably be a healthy scratch versus the Red Wings if Cernak goes back into the lineup.