Cernak scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Cernak had a somewhat surprising February with three goals and three assists over eight games. That makes it his most productive month of the campaign despite the limited number of contests. Overall, Cernak is at three goals, 13 assists, 47 shots on net, 117 hits, 72 blocked shots and a plus-25 rating through 52 appearances. He's two points away from matching his career-high 18 from the 2020-21 campaign, which came in a 46-game sample. Fantasy managers shouldn't roster Cernak for scoring potential -- it's his physicality and defense that appeal to those in deeper formats, though his playing style also comes with a high risk of injuries.