Cernak logged a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Cernak set up Brandon Hagel's shorthanded empty-netter to close out the scoring in the third period. The helper was Cernak's second over seven outings in December -- he also missed two games due to a lower-body injury. The veteran defenseman has eight helpers, 23 shots on net, 70 hits, 40 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 30 appearances. Injuries are often a concern since Cernak plays such a physically taxing style, but he's got an outside chance of matching his career high of 18 points from 2020-21 if he stays healthy.