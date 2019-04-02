Cernak went plus-1 and dished out six hits in Monday's win over the Senators.

The rookie is average offensively with 14 points through 55 games, but he is an excellent defensive asset with a plus-25 rating and 191 hits in that span. The 21-year-old is currently getting work on the top pairing since Victor Hedman (upper body) and Anton Stralman (lower body) are sitting out, but that workload likely won't continue into the postseason.