Cernak (undisclosed) is in doubt to face Dallas on Tuesday after missing Monday's practice session, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

With just one point in 13 games this season, Cernak's potential absence likely won't impact the majority of fantasy players. If cleared to play, Cernak should get back to logging around 20 minutes per night. In the meantime, Haydn Fleury and Philippe Myers are poised to round out the third pairing.