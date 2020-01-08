Lightning's Erik Cernak: Rare offensive burst
Cernak recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Canucks.
The floodgates were open in Vancouver's crease, so Cernak -- who entered the game with just four points through 37 outings -- got in on the action. This production is rare for the 22-year-old, as Cernak is deployed in a defensive role, starting just 45.8 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone.
