Cernak scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added a fighting major in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Cernak took care of the assist part of the Gordie Howe hat trick first, with a secondary helper on Tyler Johnson's first-period marker. In the second, he fought Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha. Cernak capped off his big game with his first goal of the year in the third period, which tied the game at 3-3. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to seven points, 39 shots on net, 43 hits and 15 PIM through 21 contests. He's typically more of a defensive player -- Tuesday marked his first multi-point outing of the year.