Cernak scored and recorded a plus-3 rating in a 5-4 victory against the Penguins on Saturday.

The rookie tallied his second career NHL goal on a shot from the point that deflected off Patric Hornqvist's skate. It took Cernak 31 games to score, but he now has two goals in the last three games. The 21-year-old possesses two goals and nine points with a plus-15 rating in 33 games this season.