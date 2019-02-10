Lightning's Erik Cernak: Records second NHL goal
Cernak scored and recorded a plus-3 rating in a 5-4 victory against the Penguins on Saturday.
The rookie tallied his second career NHL goal on a shot from the point that deflected off Patric Hornqvist's skate. It took Cernak 31 games to score, but he now has two goals in the last three games. The 21-year-old possesses two goals and nine points with a plus-15 rating in 33 games this season.
