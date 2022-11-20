Cernak (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup Saturday against Nashville, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Cernak has an assist, 33 blocks and 40 hits in 13 games while averaging 20:30 of ice time this season. He's projected to play on the first pairing with Victor Hedman. Now that Cernak's back, Philippe Myers is expected to be a healthy scratch.