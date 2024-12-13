Cernak (lower body) is slated to miss Thursday's tilt against Calgary, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.
Cernak was also absent for Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Edmonton. He has seven assists, 48 hits and 33 blocks in 25 appearances in 2024-25. His next opportunity to play will come Saturday in Seattle.
