Cernak (lower body) is slated to miss Thursday's tilt against Calgary, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Cernak was also absent for Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Edmonton. He has seven assists, 48 hits and 33 blocks in 25 appearances in 2024-25. His next opportunity to play will come Saturday in Seattle.

