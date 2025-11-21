Cernak (lower body) isn't available for Thursday's clash against Edmonton, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Cernak did participate in Thursday's morning skate, so he might still be able to play Saturday in Washington. The 28-year-old has three assists, 21 PIM, 39 hits and 40 blocks in 18 outings this year. The Lightning are projected to dress 12 forwards and six defensemen Thursday, but they might shift to an 11-7 split once Carnak is available, possibly at the expense of Dominic James.