Cernak (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Predators, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
While Cernak won't play Saturday, he was on the ice for morning skate, and could rejoin Tampa Bay's lineup as soon as Monday for a rematch with Nashville. The 23-year-old blueliner has picked up one helper through four games this campaign.
