Cernak was plus-1 with two shots and two blocks while adding four PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over Nashville.
Cernak (upper body) was out of the lineup for the previous two games but returned to log 15:42 of ice time, including minimal time on both specialty teams units. The big defenseman has one assist with a plus-5 rating through five games.
More News
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Expected to play Monday•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Participates in morning skate•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Remains unavailable•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Won't play Thursday•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Lightning's Erik Cernak: Suffers injury Saturday•