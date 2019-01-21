Lightning's Erik Cernak: Rotating in and out of lineup
Cernak is part of a four-man timeshare for three spots on the Lightning blue line.
Cernak, Dan Girardi, Braydon Coburn and Mikhail Sergachev each take turns in the media box and they all do it without complaint. The Bolts have seven guys who can play in their top-six at any given time and Cernak has impressed in that group at just 21. He only has seven assists in 28 games, but logs 17-19 minutes of ice time when he is in there. Cernak may have a fantasy future in the coming years.
