Cernak (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup to face Calgary on Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Cernak will be out of action for his third straight match due to his undisclosed injury. Considering the 25-year-old defenseman has just one point in 13 contests this season, his continued absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. With Call Foote (upper body) also still out, Haydn Fleury and Philippe Myers will slot into the lineup.