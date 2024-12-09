Cernak was limited to just one shift in the third period of Sunday's win over the Canucks, indicating that he could be dealing with an injury, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Head coach Jon Cooper didn't provide an update on Cernak's status after Sunday's matchup but said that the team should know more Monday. It's not yet clear whether the 27-year-old will be available for Tuesday's road game against Edmonton, but Nick Perbix could draw into the lineup if Cernak is unable to suit up.