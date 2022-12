Cernak (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday against Arizona, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cernak, who left Thursday's game versus the Rangers following a hit from Sammy Blais, is on the ice for pregame warmups. He took line rushes alongside Ian Cole. Cernak has supplied seven points, 26 shots on goal, 55 blocks and 99 hits in 30 games this season.