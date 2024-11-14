Cernak (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup since the Lightning will dress seven defensemen for their game versus the Jets on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Cernak left the Lightning's last game after blocking a shot, but it appears a week-long break in the team's schedule has worked in his favor to avoid missing additional time. The 27-year-old could see fewer minutes than usual given the Lightning playing seven blueliners, but he should still see significant defensive usage.